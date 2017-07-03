close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis to miss first Test against England

Opening batsman Dean Elgar will lead the team and become the 12th player to captain South Africa since their readmission to international cricket in 1992.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 19:46
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis to miss first Test against England
Courtesy: Reuters

Cape Town: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the first test against England at Lords starting on Thursday due to family reasons, the cricket board confirmed on Monday.

Du Plessis has stayed in South Africa to be with wife Imari following the birth of the couple's first child.

"Faf's wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"The mother and baby have settled at home, but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first test. He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week."

Theunis de Bruyn or the uncapped Aiden Markram will replace du Plessis' in the side.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar will lead the team and become the 12th player to captain South Africa since their readmission to international cricket in 1992.

Better news for the squad is that experienced seamer Vernon Philander has been cleared to play.

He had sat out the drawn warm-up fixture against England Lions with an ankle injury.

TAGS

Faf du PlessisSouth Africa CricketSA vs EngDean Elgarcricket newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray though in straight sets against Alexander Bublik
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray though in straight sets against...

Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams beats Elise Mertens in round one
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams beats Elise Mertens in round...

Wimbledon 2017: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga overwhelms British youngster Cameron Norrie in first round
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga overwhelms British young...

Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon should not surprise anyone, says Andre Agassi
Tennis

Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon should not surprise anyone...

Ravi Shastri formally applies for post of Team India head coach
cricket

Ravi Shastri formally applies for post of Team India head c...

Former Chelsea captain John Terry joins Aston Villa
Football

Former Chelsea captain John Terry joins Aston Villa

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video