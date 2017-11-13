South Africa tour in mind, India likely to field three pacers

Kolkata: The Indian team management is likely to field three frontline pacers in the first Test against Sri Lanka, keeping in mind the upcoming South Africa tour.

It has been learnt that the Indian team management wants tracks that are hard and bouncy without any major grass covering for all three home Tests -- something they will be getting in South Africa.

Keeping that in mind, the grass cover was removed by the Eden Gardens groundsmen today.

As India will have to go in with three specialist speedsters in South Africa, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will be complemented by either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Ishant Sharma.

Ishant led Delhi in three Ranji Trophy games this season, and more importantly, bowled really well in all the matches.

His back of the length bowling on hard tracks can be useful.

Similarly, Bhuvneshwar can be very useful considering the swing on offer during the early morning and post-tea session at the Eden Gardens.

The two specialist spinners are likely to be Ravichandran Ashwin and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Ashwin was seen practising a lot of wrong 'uns while using the grip of a leg-break bowler.

On the other hand, skipper Virat Kohli was seen facing reverse swing throwdowns against a customised red and yellow ball.

These balls are specially designed so that batsmen can practice against reverse swing.

One part of the seam is yellow coloured and the other is red. Normally, the throwdown expert tries to reverse it at a fast pace from 16 or 18 yards.

Sachin Tendulkar used to practice a lot with these balls during the last part of his career. This practice is also common with a lot of Ranji teams including Delhi.