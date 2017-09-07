South Africa tour to reveal if Virat Kohli has standout team in India’s cricket history

New Delhi: India became the first team in cricket history to win 9-0 against an opposition while playing away from home when it beat Sri Lanka in the one-off T20I on Wednesday.

This T20 win came following a three-match Test series win and a five-match ODI series victory on the ongoing tour of Lanka. With the Test series a few days back, Kohli had also won his eighth Test series in a row as captain.

A fine record by all means when you know that he is on the verge of equalling the world record which is nine series in a row won by Ricky Ponting as captain.

India are slated to play Lanka in India next and in all likelihood, Kohli should equal Ponting’s record.

But a closer look at the numbers will tell you that they may be hiding a bit more than they reveal. Kohli’s real test as captain is awaited as in those eight series wins, India have either played at home or have played in Sri Lanka and West Indies. Not the sternest challenge by any means.

Of the nine series in which Kohli has been captain, which includes a draw in Bangladesh, there has been none in which the Indian team has tasted defeat.

But it must be said that during this gun reign, one has not seen India play in Australia, South Africa, England or New Zealand.

While in the former two countries, India have never won a series, they have struggled more often than not in the latter two.

Following the home series against Sri Lanka, India have 13 Test matches lined up in South Africa, England and Australia. It must be said that as we have seen before, too often India even after setting benchmarks and milestones at home, look a pale shadow on tough away tours.

This is the reason why we have to wait at least a few months till India travels to South Africa to know if this Indian team is any different.