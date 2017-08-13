close
South Africa tour to take place early next year, says BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

The 2017-18 season is going to be super busy for India cricketers as Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to visit the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 19:50
South Africa tour to take place early next year, says BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to play a record number of matches by the end of this year.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a return tour in India in November-December as a part of ICC future tour program and because of that there were some doubts over India's visit to South Africa.

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri today confirmed that India will travel to South Africa for a full tour early next year.

"The South Africa tour is on. There is some back and forth on dates, but it will be a full tour and that has been locked in," Johri told PTI.

The 2017-18 season is going to be super busy for India cricketers as Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to visit the country.

Sri Lanka will come to India to play a return series comprising of three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I in November and December.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year, but Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) requested the Indian Board to prepone the series as they are suppose to host the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period.

As a result, India's tour to South Africa, which was planned around end of the year, became uncertain.

Meanwhile, Johri ruled out any move for a women's IPL at the moment but said steps had been taken for their betterment.

"That (women's IPL) is for the BCCI general body and the office bearers to decide. We will implement whatever their decision. Last year we did create a separate vertical for women's cricket and we made Prof. Shetty in-charge for women's cricket.”

"It was a part of our internal re-organisation and enhanced focus on women's cricket, and the results are there for everyone to see," he said.

On how the BCCI is following COA's diktat in implementing the Lodha reforms, Johri said, "I was powerless to stop those SGMs. I do attend and will attend SGMs only if they want me to otherwise not.

"The office bearers and the board secretary run these things. My job is to facilitate what the COA asks and what the office bearers ask. At best, I am a link between the two," Johri signed off.

