South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Likely XIs

New Delhi: Shakib Al Hasan will be Bangladesh`s third captain on a disappointing tour of South Africa as they seek to regain some pride in two Twenty20 internationals, starting in Bloemfontein Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangladesh`s all-time leading all-rounder was reappointed T20 captain after a seven-year gap following the retirement from the format of Mashrafe Mortaza.

He takes over a squad that has already suffered humiliating defeats in two Test matches and three one-day internationals.

So poorly have Bangladesh performed that Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim and one-day skipper Mortaza were unable to hide their frustration in comments to Bangladesh media.

With no new faces in the T20 squad and leading bowler Mustafizur Rahman having returned home because of injury, Shakib appears to have the odds stacked against him.

South Africa, though, will be without inspirational captain Faf du Plessis, who suffered a lower back disc injury in the final one-day international, which will keep him out of action for six weeks.

JP Duminy, who had a win and two losses against Australia in his only previous experience of captaincy three years ago, will take over.

The hosts have rested two of their leading bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

The South Africans lost a T20 series against Sri Lanka last season despite outclassing them in the Tests and one-day games.

With South Africa fielding an unusually inexperienced bowling line-up, Bangladesh`s batsmen will hope to seize the opportunity to make a strong finish to the tour.

South Africa`s batting looks formidable, however, and the Bangladesh bowlers will need to perform far better than they have in previous matches if they are to contain them.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: October 26 (Thursday)

Time: 6 pm local time, 9:30 pm IST, 10 pm Bangladesh time

Venue: Bloemfontein cricket ground

TV Listings:

Sony Six HD in India

Gazi TV in Bangladesh

SuperSport in South Africa

Live streaming:

Sony Liv in India

Gazi TV Live in Bangladesh

SuperSport Live in South Africa

Like XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy (capt), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylinck, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks, Aaron Phangiso

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Squads

South Africa: JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wk), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed

(With AFP inputs)