close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Challenge for young bowlers, says Faf du Plessis

Kagiso Rabada, at 22, has become the leader of the pace attack following an injury to Morne Morkel during South Africa`s 333-run win in the first Test in Potchefstroom.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 21:12
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Challenge for young bowlers, says Faf du Plessis
Courtesy: PTI

Bloemfontein: South Africa`s fast bowling resources will be tested in the second Test against Bangladesh starting at the Mangaung Oval on Friday, according to South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Kagiso Rabada, at 22, has become the leader of the pace attack following an injury to Morne Morkel during South Africa`s 333-run win in the first Test in Potchefstroom.

Morne`s absence added to injuries which have kept Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Chris Morris out of action.

In the absence of Morkel, Du Plessis hinted strongly that South Africa might pack their pace bowling attack, possibly bringing in uncapped Dane Paterson as well as left-handed all-rounder Wayne Parnell in order to have four front-line seam bowlers.

The South African captain said he expected pitch conditions to give more encouragement to bowlers than in Potchefstroom.

"There`s not as much grass as there was a couple of days ago and it`s thin grass, but it hasn`t been rolled as flat as Potch. Just playing in the nets and out there in the middle there was a little more pace and bounce."

Looking to the future of South Africa`s attack, Du Plessis, 33, said age was a factor, with Steyn, Philander and Morkel all on the wrong side of 30.

He said the bowlers would have to work "a little harder" in order to extend their careers, admitting: "I need a 40-minute stretch before I can do anything."

In the meantime, there were opportunities for the fast bowlers in action in Bloemfontein to stake their claim for future selection.

"With big players missing, it is really important to see what our resources are," said Du Plessis, who added that he was looking for "another dominating performance" to complete the two-match series.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim did not hold a formal press conference but told Bangladesh journalists that Soumya Sarkar, who missed the first Test because of a shoulder injury, was fit. He is the likely replacement for experienced opening batsman Tamim Iqbal.

Rahim said there was a possibility that there might be one or more changes to Bangladesh`s seam bowling line-up.

"This is more of a South African wicket," said Rahim.

"It was more like our type of wicket in the previous game but we couldn`t execute well. But it doesn`t necessarily mean we can`t play well in tough conditions. We lost badly in the first Test because we made silly mistakes."

TAGS

South Africa vs BangladeshMangaung OvalFaf du PlessisKagiso RabadaPotchefstroomMushfiqur RahimSoumya Sarkarcricket news

From Zee News

Suranga Lakmal still carries splinter from bullet wound sustained in 2009 Lahore attack
cricket

Suranga Lakmal still carries splinter from bullet wound sus...

Hardik Pandya takes selfie with special girl, sets Internet on fire with Twitter post
cricket

Hardik Pandya takes selfie with special girl, sets Internet...

Would urge FIFA to take up India&#039;s U-20 World Cup bid seriously: Praful Patel
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

Would urge FIFA to take up India's U-20 World Cup bid...

PKL 2017: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Tamil Thalaivas 45-35
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Tamil Thalaivas 45-35

PSL 2018: Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara released by Karachi Kings
cricket

PSL 2018: Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara released by Karachi...

Omar al-Soma puts Syria-Australia World Cup play-off on knife-edge
Football

Omar al-Soma puts Syria-Australia World Cup play-off on kni...

Rafael Nadal marches into China Open quarters
Tennis

Rafael Nadal marches into China Open quarters

Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on the hunt despite F1 title lead
Other Sports

Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on the hunt despite F1...

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal
Other Sports

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video