South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Proteas won by 7 wickets to win series

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 108 balls to spare in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

The win, in a match held up for an hour when a swarm of bees drove the players from the field, allowed South Africa to take a winning 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

Scores: Sri Lanka 163 in 39.2 overs v South Africa 164 for three in 32 overs.

Series: South Africa lead the five-match series 3-0

Remaining matches:

February 7, Cape Town

February 10, Centurion

After convincing wins in the first two games, the hosts will be looking to wrap-up the series by taking 3-0 unassailable lead today.

Though the Proteas might not find it too hard to maintain their 100% record, David Miller's absence is the only blow for them heading into the fixture.

Miller, who scored a century in the previous ODI, will miss the rest of the series due to injury.

