South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Proteas won by 7 wickets to win series
The win, in a match held up for an hour when a swarm of bees drove the players from the field, allowed South Africa to take a winning 3-0 lead in the five-game series.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 108 balls to spare in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.
The win, in a match held up for an hour when a swarm of bees drove the players from the field, allowed South Africa to take a winning 3-0 lead in the five-game series.
Scores: Sri Lanka 163 in 39.2 overs v South Africa 164 for three in 32 overs.
Series: South Africa lead the five-match series 3-0
Remaining matches:
February 7, Cape Town
February 10, Centurion
After convincing wins in the first two games, the hosts will be looking to wrap-up the series by taking 3-0 unassailable lead today.
Though the Proteas might not find it too hard to maintain their 100% record, David Miller's absence is the only blow for them heading into the fixture.
Miller, who scored a century in the previous ODI, will miss the rest of the series due to injury.
Catch the live score of the third ODI right here.
New Delhi: Welcome to LIVE score updates and streaming of 3rd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.
