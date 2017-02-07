South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI – Proteas bundle Lankans for 327 to take 4-0 lead in series

New Delhi: Score updates of 4th ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Cape Town.

SCORECARD

After bees invaded the Wanderers stadium, South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 108 balls to spare in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

The win, in a match held up for an hour when a swarm of bees drove the players from the field, allowed South Africa to take a winning 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

South Africa Team

Q de Kock (wk), HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), JP Duminy, F Behardien, WD Parnell, D Pretorius, Imran Tahir, K Rabada, T Shamsi

Sri Lanka Team

N Dickwella (wk), DS Weerakkody, WU Tharanga (c), BKG Mendis, DM de Silva, DAS Gunaratne, SS Pathirana, LD Madushanka, KMDN Kulasekara, PADLR Sandakan, CBRLS Kumara