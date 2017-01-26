South Africa vs Sri Lanka: AB de Villiers returns with a bang — WATCH
Playing in his first international match after recovering from an elbow injury, the 32-year-old reached his ninth T20I fifty off the 35th ball.
New Delhi: AB de Villiers returned to international cricket with a brilliant a half-century as South Africa set a 170-run target for Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International match at Cape Town.
Playing in his first international match after recovering from an elbow injury, the 32-year-old reached his ninth T20I fifty off the 35th ball.
De Villiers made 63 off 44 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes, in a South African total of 169 for five. During his 59 minute innings, he hit two fours and three sixes.
Amazing @ABdeVilliers17!
Another fantastic six by the Proteas batsman. SA are now 135/4 with three overs left.
Now LIVE on SS2.#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/mTTg7vgyPb
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 25, 2017
That's 50 for @ABdeVilliers17 #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/IE4f1OysaV
— SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) January 25, 2017
His knock helped Proteas reach 169/5 in the stipulated 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks made a strokeful 41 off 34 balls. The series is tied at 1-1.
