South Africa vs Sri Lanka: AB de Villiers returns with a bang — WATCH

New Delhi: AB de Villiers returned to international cricket with a brilliant a half-century as South Africa set a 170-run target for Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International match at Cape Town.

Playing in his first international match after recovering from an elbow injury, the 32-year-old reached his ninth T20I fifty off the 35th ball.

De Villiers made 63 off 44 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes, in a South African total of 169 for five. During his 59 minute innings, he hit two fours and three sixes.

His knock helped Proteas reach 169/5 in the stipulated 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks made a strokeful 41 off 34 balls. The series is tied at 1-1.