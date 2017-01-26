close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 00:05
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: AB de Villiers returns with a bang — WATCH

New Delhi: AB de Villiers returned to international cricket with a brilliant a half-century as South Africa set a 170-run target for Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International match at Cape Town.

De Villiers made 63 off 44 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes, in a South African total of 169 for five. During his 59 minute innings, he hit two fours and three sixes.

His knock helped Proteas reach 169/5 in the stipulated 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks made a strokeful 41 off 34 balls. The series is tied at 1-1.

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 00:05

