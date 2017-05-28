close
South African batsman Richard Levi taken to hospital after being hit on head

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 20:16
South African batsman Richard Levi taken to hospital after being hit on head
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Northamptonshire's South African batsman Richard Levi has been taken to hospital after being hit on the head by a Josh Tongue of delivery in their Championship match against Worcestershire at Wantage Road on Sunday.

Levi, 29, was taken away in an ambulance, even as Lunch on Day 3 called three balls early in the Second Division match.

"Levi on his way to hospital in ambulance," tweeted Worcestershire after he had received treatment in the middle of the pitch and the umpires opted to take an early lunch.

Levi played 13 Twenty20 International matches for South Africa with a top score of 117 not out.

On Tuesday, Levi had signed a two year contract extension to keep him at Northamptonshire until the end of the 2019 season.

