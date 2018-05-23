South African explosive batsman AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket, Twitter sobs

South African explosive batsman AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In a video message uploaded on his Twitter account, the cricketer announced the 'big decision'.

In his emotional farewell message, the 'Superman' on the field said: "Hi, This is the Tuks cricket club at the high-performance centre where 14 seasons ago, I arrived as a nervous youngster when I was first called into the Proteas squad. Today at the same place, I want to let you know that I have retired from all international cricket with immediate effect. Of the 114 Test matches, 228 One Day Internationals, 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I'm tired. This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I would like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels the right time to step aside."

"It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful for my teammates, the coaches and the staff of cricket South Africa for their support through all these years. It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling that it's time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To cricket fans, in South Africa and around the world, thank you very much for your kindness, your generosity and today for your understanding," he said.

"I have no plans to play overseas in fact I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket and I will remain the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and the Proteas. Thank you," he added.

Soon after his fans across the world were in tears asking him to rethink his decision. Here is how his fans are reacting on Twitter.

WE WILL MISS YOU SUPERMAN ___ pic.twitter.com/iYQOJzQxjb — Manushi Chillar__ (@Manushichillar1) May 23, 2018

You made me cry and this is too early Bhai___ please stay — __Aaftab__ #KKR_ (@SRKian_Aaftab) May 23, 2018

One of the Greatest batsmen of all times _ Cricket will miss you ABD

Superman pic.twitter.com/sjQlalF9Jh — -CR7 PAAJI- (@Kakarla07) May 23, 2018

Anyone tell me this is a joke — Ms Dhoni (@MsDhoni666) May 23, 2018

Oh man nooooooo — Princy _ (@Princy2weets) May 23, 2018

nnnoooo you can't leave cricket .

if you are tired then take some rest but don't leave us .....plz.... you are not tired ABD is alway's with full energy. pic.twitter.com/zL7YqHDCqt — soham patade (@Iamsoham00) May 23, 2018

De Villiers is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He batting records include the world's fastest ODI 50, 100 and 150 and the fastest Test century by a South African. De Villiers slammed the fastest T20I 50 by a South African. He currently plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). De Villiers started his career as a wicket-keeper/batsman, but played most often as a frontline batsman. He batted at various positions, but mainly in the middle-order.