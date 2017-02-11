South African Imran Tahir becomes No.1 ODI bowler, Faf du Plessis breaks into top 5 of batsman standings

New Delhi: As South Africa complete a 5-0 series white wash over Sri Lanka in One-day Internationals, spinner Imran Tahir surged to the top in MRF Tyres ICC player rankings for ODI bowlers.

Tahir took 10 wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka with best figure of 3-26 in the first ODI at Port Elizabeth. He managed to take wickets in every match and at crucial times which helped Proteas dominate the game.

He earned 49 points during the series, which helped him move ahead of New Zealand’s pacer Trent Boult and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine to the summit of the bowlers standings.

Not only in ODIs, Tahir has also achieve the top spot in MRF ICC T20I player rankings for a bowler.

Along with Imran Tahir, South African batsman Faf du Plessis also improved his position and moved into the top five for the first time in his career after scoring 410 runs with two centuries and one half-century.

Du Plesis earned 67 points during the series and now leads team-mates Quinton de Kock in fifth position and sixth-ranked Hashim Amla by 10 and 25 points.

Earlier, South Africa also clean-sweeped Sri Lanka in the Test series by winning 3-0, while Lankans only managed to win the T20I series 2-1.

Proteas are now ready for their next challenge against New Zealand which is going to start from 17th February. They are scheduled to play one T20I, 5 ODIs and 3 Tests during the tour.