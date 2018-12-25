Sporting Calendar 2018: Key achievements in International Cricket

International Cricket has witnessed a lot of exciting performances in 2018 with records sent tumbling and history being recreated.
Australia lifted the ICC Women's World T20 trophy for the fourth time in six editions of the tournament having emerged victorious against England in the final.
New Zealand, on the other hand, registered their first win in an away series against Pakistan in 49 years, following their 2-1 triumph in the Test series against the Asian side.
Let's take a look at some of the major achievements in international cricket in 2018:
1) Australia win the ICC Women's World T20 World Cup for the fourth time:
Australia lifted their fourth ICC Women's World T20 World Cup in six editions of the tournament after an easy win against England in the final. The side led by Meg Lanning bowled out their opponents for 105 before chasing down the target comfortably with eight wickets in hand.
Ashleight Gardner emerged as the match-winner for Australia scoring an unbeaten 33 off 26 deliveries and recording figures of 3/22 in four overs with the ball. (Read full report here)
2) First win for New Zealand in an away series against Pakistan in 49 years:
New Zealand registered their first win in an away series against Pakistan in 49 years, having last emerged victorious against the Asian side in 1969. The Kiwis recorded a 2-1 win in the three-match Test series against Pakistan, to record their fifth series win in Asia and the first in ten years.
New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 156 after posting a target of 280 on the board in the third Test to clinch the series 2-1. (Read full report here)
3) New Zealand Women's cricket team register highest ODI total ever against Ireland:
Skipper Suzie Bates scored a 94 ball 151 which was further backed by vital performances from the middle order to help New Zealand register the highest ODI total ever of 490 against Ireland.
A total of 64 boundaries and seven sixes were smashed during the inning with the Kiwis breaking their own 21-year-old record women's ODI total of 455 back in 1997 against Pakistan.
The highest total in a one-day international involving male cricketers continues to be Englnd's 481 against Australia in 2018. (Read full report here)
4) Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq set record for highest opening partnership in ODIs:
Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq stitched a mammoth 304-run opening partnership against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, to break the all-time opening partnership in one-day international (ODI) history.
The duo went past Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya who had recorded a 284-run opening stand against England in 2006. Zaman also became the first Pakistan based cricketer to score a double century in ODIs, during the same clash. (Read full report here)
5) England become the first team to eclipse the 450 run-mark in ODIs, scoring 481/6 against Australia:
England became the first team to eclipse the 450-run mark in one-day international clashes involving male cricketers, scoring 481/6 against Australia. Not only this, they also recorded the highest ever total of 481/6 in the same format, breaking their own record of 444/3 which was set by the 'Three Lions'' in 2016.
Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales were the key performers for England, scoring a swashbuckling 139 and an excellent 147 respectively. Skipper Eoin Morgan further joined the party scoring a 21-ball half century which is the fastest by an English batsman in ODIs.
Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye recorded the worst figures for Australia, after being smashed for 100 runs off nine overs during his bowling spell. (Read full report here)
6) Yasir Shah becomes the quickest bowler to take 200 Test wickets after breaking 82-year-old record :
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah became the quickest bowler to pick 200 wickets in the history of Test cricket during the final Test of the 3-match series against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. Shah dismissed Kiwi tail-ender Will Somerville leg before wicket to achieve the feat in his 33rd Test match.
Australian bowler Clarrie Grimmett had previously held the record having picked his 200th wicket in his 36th Test match against South Africa in 1936. Shah has picked 114 of his 200 wickets on spinner friendly wickets in the United Arab Emirates in 17 Test matches. (Read full report here)