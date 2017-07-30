Sports is the ideal platform to break barriers of caste, creed, religion: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi: Mohammad Kaif isn't the most active celebrity on social media but he does keep his Twitter feed active, though quite a few times, he gets trolled by religious bigots for the most bizarre reasons. Such was the case when tweeted a picture of him playing chess with his son.

While Kaif tried to capture the essence of father-son bond through the picture, several followers on Twitter claimed that chess was 'haraam' in Islam.

Reacting to the trolls, Kaif took to Twitter and wrote, "What? Thekeedar ji se poochiye, is breathing haraam or not. Kamaal hai yaar."

On Sunday, the former Indian cricketer again posted a picture to explain that chess is 'India's own invention' and should be played by everyone.

"When u are playing a sport, it's one of the best ways to break barriers of caste, creed, religion. Wish everyone plays more. #SportsBeyondReligion," Kaif's caption of the post read.

"Chess is a wonderful game. Passing on your learnings is not a crime, especially of a game which has been India's own invention and followed from centuries. Chess has taught me spontaneity, presence of mind and strategize at an early age. It has made me come out winner in many situations on the field and in life," Kaif's message read.

After being trolled for playing chess, Kaif was even backed by Sajid Rashidi, a Muslim cleric from Delhi, who said that people who are accusing Kaif of being 'un-Islamic' are wrong as there is nothing wrong in playing chess as long as gambling isn't involved.

Kaif isn't the only one who has been criticised by religious bigots for apparent 'un-Islamic' posts. Mohammad Shami and Irfan Pathan have also been subject to trolling over posting 'anti-Islamic' posts on social media.