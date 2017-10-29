Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sports Ministry asks NADA to conduct dope test on cricketers

In a pathbreaking move, the Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore-led Sports Ministry has directed the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct dope test on cricketers during domestic and international tournaments held in India.

Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
Comments |
Sports Ministry asks NADA to conduct dope test on cricketers
Indian cricket team during a training session (IANS)

New Delhi: In a pathbreaking move, the Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore-led Sports Ministry has directed the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct dope test on cricketers during domestic and international tournaments held in India.

The move will allow NADA to enforce World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Code in all its "fairness and entirety" on the BCCI.

More to follow...

Tags:
BCCANADAWADADopingCricketSports MinistryRajyavardhan Singh Rathoredope test
Next
Story

8 wickets in 10 balls! Nick Gooden does the unthinkable

Trending