Sports Ministry asks NADA to conduct dope test on cricketers
In a pathbreaking move, the Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore-led Sports Ministry has directed the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct dope test on cricketers during domestic and international tournaments held in India.
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
Indian cricket team during a training session (IANS)
The move will allow NADA to enforce World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Code in all its "fairness and entirety" on the BCCI.
More to follow...