Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC over NOC matter

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 20:25
New Delhi: S Sreesanth has once again come out swinging as he has decided to take on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) once again over the No Objection Certificate (NOC) matter.

To get the NOC, Sreesanth has approached the Kerala High Court. This is because he is yet to get the NOC from the BCCI who has not acted on the matter as yet when asked for the same by the cricketer.

Sreesanth in his petition asked for the immediate intervention of the court saying that he wished to travel to play in the Scotland League and the BCCI, despite the court lifting the ban, has not given him an NOC to be submitted to the Scot cricket authorities.

He said the Scotland League has reached its last leg and any more delay could be detrimental to him. The court will take up his petition on Monday.

Since his arrest in 2013, Sreesanth had his first outing on August 15 when he led a local team in an exhibition match on a cricket pitch in Kochi.

The now 34-year-old pacer, along with two other players, was exonerated in 2015 by a Delhi court in the case registered by Delhi Police which invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), but the BCCI Disciplinary Committee headed by present Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slapped a life ban on Sreesanth. (With IANS inputs)

