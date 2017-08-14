New Delhi: Indian paceman S Sreesanth, on Friday, expressed regret over his tweets that questioned BCCI's step to appeal against the lifting of the lifetime ban that was imposed on him owing to connections in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

It was only earlier last week that the Kerela High Court had lifted the lifetime ban imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sreesanth. It was a moment of joy for the pacer who all along was fighting shrug off the mark. Not quite happy with the decision, BCCI had decided to appeal against the decision.

Their word to the press sounded as, "Yes, the legal team has studied the Kerala High Court order. The order has been passed by a single judge bench. As per the natural nomenclature, the BCCI has the right to appeal to a larger bench of the Kerala High Court. Therefore, we will be appealing against the overturn of ban at the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court."

Overhearing BCCI's step, Sreesanth had taken to twitter to question their rules bring IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals into the scenario.

He had tweeted, "the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing," he added.@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan."

“C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don't know why u doing this?" he had added.

However moments later, the Kerela-based cricketer seemed to have regretted his own words and expressed the same through his words on Twitter. He said, "@BCCI my eagerness to play representative cricket made me tweet against my Parent body.let me express my regrets...@BCCI let me express my regrets to any ,whom might have been pained by it."

As for Sreesanth, he seems to be having his eyes on the 2019 World Cup squad, despite stiff competition and bleak possibility.