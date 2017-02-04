Sreesanth ready to defy BCCI; contacts legal representatives in UK, Switzerland, India

New Delhi: Disgraced India pacer S Sreesanth is going for a fight to the finish, and is ready to take on the might of Indian cricket board in a bid the resurrect his playing career.

According to a cricindex report, the 33-year-old has already contacted legal representatives, and is ready to approach Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“The news is that Sreesanth intends to defy the BCCI ban and play club cricket with a “Who will stop me?” attitude. I’ve written to the ICC [cricket’s global governing body] this week and pointed out that Mr Sreesanth was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the Indian High Court in Delhi two years ago," Glenrothes CC spokesman Eddie Gibbs was qouted as saying.

Sreesanth was found guilty of match fixing by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the 2013 Indian Premier League.

“As things stand, Mr Sreesanth is in contact with legal representatives in the UK, Switzerland and India. If the BCCI and the ICC do not address the issue, he would have no other choice than to take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Gibbs added.

A bench of Delhi High Court latter cleared him of charges but the BCCI stand remained. Aftwards, the board denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Sreesanth to play in Scotland.