Sreesanth takes on BCCI; questions return of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals

Sreesanth took to Twitter and wrote, “the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing," he added.@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan? (sic).”

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 16:34
New Delhi: In an ongoing battle with the BCCI, S Sreesanth has come out firing once again, questioning the board after it decided to appeal against the lifting of the ban on the cricketer. The BCCI has decided to appeal against the Kerala High Court order which overturned the life ban the cricketer got for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013.

He further added, “C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don't know why u doing this?”

It means that Sreesanth is questioning not just BCCI’s decision to appeal against him but also the step of the board to reinstate Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings back in the IPL fold after their suspension.

A BCCI official had earlier quoted in the press, "Yes, the legal team has studied the Kerala High Court order. The order has been passed by a single judge bench. As per the natural nomenclature, the BCCI has the right to appeal to a larger bench of the Kerala High Court. Therefore, we will be appealing against the overturn of ban at the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court."

