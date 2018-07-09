हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sreesanth's new muscular look makes netizens 'warn' Harbhajan to steer clear

Sreesanth recently revealed his current physical form and left his followers on Instagram quite surprised.

Once upon a time, a rather lanky bowler from Kerala became one of the most colourful characters on the cricket field. Then, controversies broke out forcing him off the pitch. For S Sreesanth, life has been no short of a roller-coaster so far and the latest part of the ride has seen him hit the gym regularly and transform into a muscular 'don't mess with me' guy.

Sreesanth recently revealed his current physical form and left his followers on Instagram quite surprised. All bulked up now, he revealed abs, well-developed pecs and bulky biceps which could put many gym enthusiasts to shame. Completing his transformation were long hair and a thick beard and moustache. "Keep working hard and keep at it..BE THE BEST YOU..," he wrote in the caption accompanying the photo.

 

 

Most Instagram users complimented him for his physical transformation with many admiring the level of dedication it must have taken for the former India cricketer to achieve his current form. Many, on a lighter note of course, wondered where Harbhajan Singh is. The reason? The India spinner had created a furore when he slapped Sreesanth on the field in what would become one of the biggest on-field controversies of Indian cricket. "Someone wake up Harbhajan and ask him to stay clear of Sreesanth now," wrote one of Sreesanth's Instagram followers.

And while Sreesanth himself has never spoken about the incident involving Harbhajan, he has maintained throughout that cricket is his passionate love and that he would want to return to playing for India, if given a chance. He is currently serving a life ban from playing cricket after he was found guilty of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of Indian Premier League. He maintains he is innocent.

S SreesanthHarbhajan SinghSreesanthTeam IndiaIPL

