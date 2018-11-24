हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England

Sri Lanka bundle out England for 336 in Colombo Test

Jonny Bairstow top-scored for England in the first innings of the Colombo Test with a blistering knock of 110, laced with nine boundaries and a six

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

England were bundled out for 336 in their first innings on Day Two of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

Resuming on the score of 312-7, the visiting side lost their last three wickets in quick succession in the opening session.While England lost Adil Rashid for 21 runs, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach fell cheaply for a duck and two runs. 

Jonny Bairstow top-scored for England with a blistering knock of 110, including nine boundaries and a six. Skipper Joe Root (46 off 79 balls) and Ben Stokes (57 off 88 balls) also made significant contributions. 

For Sri Lanka, spinner Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with the brilliant figures of five for 95, followed by Dilruwan Perera's figures of three for 113. Malinda Pushpakumara also chipped in with two wickets. 

On Friday, Bairstow, who was brought back in for the dead rubber as England's fifth candidate batting at number three in as many Tests, added 100 runs with Root and 99 with Stokes to rescue the tourists, who were once reeling at 36-2 in the morning session.

At the time of filing of this report, Lanka begun their first innings and were standing at 43 for the loss of a wicket.

England are currently holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Lanka.

