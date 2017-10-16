Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga pulls out of Lahore T20I due to security concerns

New Delhi: Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga has reportedly pulled out of the scheduled T20I in Lahore over security concerns.

He is the first player to announce the decision even though 40 contracted Lankan players had given a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Thilanga Sumathipala indicating their unwillingness to take the tour later this month.

Cricbuzz on Tuesday reported that the 32-year-old left-handed batsman made himself unavailable for the two other matches, to be played in Dubai, of the three-match T20I series after the pull-out.

Meanwhile, the SLC is negotiating with players in the hope of sending a competitive side with the board authorities confirming that the tour is on despite security concerns expressed by several players.

SLC executive committee agreed unanimously that the October 29 match in Lahore should go ahead as scheduled following reassurances of the best possible security.

The board said it "confirmed its commitment to play the third T20" in Lahore following assessments made by both Sri Lankan and Pakistan government authorities, independent security experts and the International Cricket Council.

"Accordingly, the selection committee of the SLC will finalise a squad of 22 by Tuesday and announce the final 15 on Friday," the SLC said in a statement.

Sumathipala will accompany the team to Lahore, the statement added.

All-rounder Thisara Perera, who was part of the World Xi team which played a T20I series in Lahore last month, is probably the only recognisable player to have given his consent to travel to Pakistan.

International cricket was pulled out of Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team became a target of terrorist attack in 2009 in Lahore, just outside the Gadaffi Stadium.

The October 29 match will be the first played in Pakistan by Sri Lanka -- or any other top international team -- since the 2009 attack.