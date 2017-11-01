Sri Lanka get Angelo Mathews boost ahead of India tour

Colombo: Allrounder Angelo Mathews has been declared fit and available for Sri Lanka's tour of India later this month as the islanders strive to end their limited-overs woes against their formidable neighbours.

Former captain Mathews missed the two-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates with a calf injury, the latest setback in the injury-plagued career of the 30-year-old.

"Angelo and Kusal Janith (Perera) have both recovered and they will be considered for selection for the Indian series," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief executive Ashley De Silva was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Asela Gunaratne is fit as well," he added.

Sri Lanka registered a rare Test series victory in the UAE but have lost their last 16 limited-overs matches, including one-day and Twenty20 whitewashes at the hands of India and Pakistan.

"It's pretty obvious what the mood will be like when you've lost 16 games," interim coach Nic Pothas said.

"With respect to new faces, that's a conversation we need to have with the selectors," the South African added.

"But I think it stands to reason that in any walk of life, when you've had negative results for a period of time, you need to see some change somewhere."

SLC is expected to name a new head coach by the end of the year.

"We are discussing with about three or four coaches, including Nic Pothas. We hope to finalise the decision by the end of the year," De Silva said.

Beginning on November 16, Sri Lanka play three Tests in India, followed by the same number of one-day and Twenty20 internationals.