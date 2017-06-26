Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene distances himself from India coach job

New Delhi: Former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene has cleared the air about reports of him contending for the post of India's head coach. Jayawardene took to Twitter to confirm that he is presently not much interested into full time job and would rather like to concentrate on his present responsibilities.

It was only yesterday that reports went circling, about Mahela Jayawardene and that he too had thrown his hat into the race to grab the crown of India's head coach after the application deadline saw an extension till July 9.

Taking about the 40-year-old's coaching experience, Jayawardene had worked as a batting consultant for the English Cricket team after which he took on the responsibility of Mumbai Indians, who won the 10th season of Indian Premier League. Presently, he is also involved with Bangladesh Premier league team, Khulna Titans, where he signed a two-year contract as the head coach.

He had in fact pulled out of Lancashire's campaign in this year's Natwest T20 Blast, owing to personal reasons and was rumoured to have joined England's Richard Pybus and Australia's Tom Moody as the third foreign entrant into the race.

But today, the cricketing maestro rubbished reports linking him with a move to replace Kumble saying, "Flattered by speculation linking me to India coaching job but I am not looking at full-time positions right now."

He further added saying," I am completely focused on current commitments with MI and Khulna."

Thus, contenders for the post of India's head coach still remains Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh although Ravi Shastri is also expected to join the list.

With Anil Kumble's sudden resignation from the post, despite the Cricket Advisory Committees' extension on his tenure, Virender Sehwag was considered to be the top contender. Reports according to India Today also revealed that a few players from the dressing room have backed Tom Moody to become the next coach. Mahela's inclusion would have seen a three-way possibility.