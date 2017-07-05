Sri Lanka hand fresh blow to PCB, refuse to tour Pakistan for proposed series over security concerns

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board's hopes of hosting international series dealt with a fresh blow after Sri Lanka refused to travel to the country.

As per a report in dunyanews.tv, Pakistan board had proposed a series in October-November this year, but Sri Lanka refused to entertain the offer.

With the proposal rejected, the Test, one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series will be hosted at PCB's backup venue, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It should also be noted that the Lankans were attacked by 12 militants on March, 3 2009 with AK-47 rifles, rockets and hand grenades near Liberty Square, Lahore and the incident still brings chills down cricket fans' spine whenever they think about it.

Zimbabwe was the most recent team to play cricket in Pakistan, but that series too came two years back in 2015.

Afghanistan cricket team were supposed to play a bilateral series in Pakistan, but after the most recent bomb attack in Kabul, the Afghan board, taking hard steps against the neighbouring country, chose to even cancel all kinds of cricket matches and initial mutual relationship agreement with PCB.

Though there have been talks of ICC working on organising a World XI series in Pakistan, the details about the proposed series are yet to be confirmed.