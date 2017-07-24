Sri Lanka name uncapped left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara in Galle Test squad

New Delhi: Sri Lanka have named uncapped left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara in their squad for the first test against India beginning at Galle on Wednesday.

Batting all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva and paceman Nuwan Pradeep return to the 15-man squad, which is to be led by veteran spinner Rangana Herath as regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal continues his recovery from pneumonia.

While Pushpakumara has not had a chance at international level yet, the canny 30-year-old spinner will hope to step out of Herath`s shadow if he is given the nod to face India, the world`s top ranked test side.

Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and paceman Dushmantha Chameera have been dropped from the squad who beat Zimbabwe in the one-off test in Colombo earlier this month.

Colombo hosts the second test from Aug. 3 while the third and final match is scheduled at Pallekele from Aug. 12.

Squad: Rangana Herath (captain), Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep