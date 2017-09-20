close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sri Lanka qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup, West Indies to play qualifiers

India, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified for the tournament that will be played in England and Wales.

Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 09:14
Sri Lanka qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup, West Indies to play qualifiers

New Delhi: Sri Lanka have booked their place for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. This after West Indies were beaten by England in the first ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday. The cut-off date for direct qualification for the tournament is September 30, 2017. Sri Lanka, who have 86 points, are ahead of West Indies, who have 78 points on the ICC ODI rankings chart.

With the cut-off date only a few days away, West Indies cannot leapfrog Sri Lanka and eventually the team from the Emerald Isles has become the eighth team to get a direct entry for the World Cup.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified for the tournament that will be played in England and Wales. West Indies meanwhile will have to play a qualifying tournament in 2018. It will involve 10 teams of which the two best teams will proceed to play in the World Cup.

The ICC released a statement from Sri Lanka’s ODI captain Upul Tharanga who said, “It’s no secret that we (Sri Lanka) have been going through a tough time, but I want to say a big, big thank you to our fans who’ve kept faith with us when things looked bleak.”

He further added, “ICC events have always brought out the magic in Sri Lanka cricket, and I look forward to proving that once again. We have a clear plan toward the World Cup, and we will work hard at achieving each step. As we say in the dressing room, - Little 'w's (wins) add up to make the big 'W' (win) - so that's what we'll be focusing on and I know you will see Sri Lanka’s special brand of cricket out there once again soon.”

TAGS

Sri LankaWest IndiesICC World Cup

From Zee News

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup
Football

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup

Lionel Messi propels Barcelona in demolishing Eibar
Football

Lionel Messi propels Barcelona in demolishing Eibar

Serena Williams shares heartfelt letter of admiration to her mom
Tennis

Serena Williams shares heartfelt letter of admiration to he...

Jonny Bairstow ton propels England to easy win over West Indies in 1st ODI
cricket

Jonny Bairstow ton propels England to easy win over West In...

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the City of Joy
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 Wor...

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25
Pro Kabaddi League 2017

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh&#039;s six sixes
cricket

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video