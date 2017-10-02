Sri Lanka set for packed India tour in November, December

New Delhi: If words in the media are all true then in another month's time Sri Lanka will be up against India once again, for a full and packed tour – three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is. Well, according to reports on ESPNcricinfo, Eden Gardens of Kolkata will host the first Test match between the two Asian countries on November 16.

Sri Lanka are presently in UAE for a series against Pakistan. Following it, they will fly to India for a month-long tour against India which will start on November 16 and end with the third T20I on December 24 in Mumbai. Well, BCCI is yet to confirm the entire schedule and make an official announcement. For India, they will be heading into the series after hosting New Zealand in October for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

So, the three-match Test series will start off in Kolkata, head to Nagpur on November 24 and finally wrap up in Delhi by December 6. The second venue, VCA Stadium was a concern for BCCI after ICC had marked it 'poor' after the South Africa series in 2015, but was given a clearance ahead of the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia on October 1.

The ODI series will start off on December 10 in Dharamsala, with Mohali and Visakhapatnam being the other two venues. And then finishing off the tour with a three-match T20I series with the venues as Cuttack, Indore, Mumbai.

Well, prior to the Australia series, India were in the Emerald Island. The Islanders were "tour-washed" 9-0, a historic whitewash of Lankan hope in all three formats of the game. Ergo, a possible revenge awaits the new hosts for the upcoming series.

Full Schedule: Sri Lanka Tour of India 2017

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st Test – November 16-20, Kolkata

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd Test – November 24-28, Nagpur

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd Test – December 2-6, Delhi

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st ODI – December 10, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd ODI – December 13, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd ODI – December 17, Vishakhapatnam

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st T20I – December 20, Cuttack

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20I – December 22, Indore

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd T20I – December 24 Mumbai