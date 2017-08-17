Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0 defeat to India in Test series

New Delhi: After witnessing Sri Lanka getting whitewashed 3-0 in the recently concluded three-match Test series against India, Lankan Sports Minister Dayasriri Jayasekera has called for a report from the board, investigating reasons behind the team's embarrassing defeat.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Jayasekera said, "This teams capability is not a question but we must know the reasons for the defeat."

He also pointed out that the hosts faced defeat against the World No. 1 team, which is an important factor for the report.

"We also have to remember that India is the top team in the world, so the defeat has to be seen from that view point too," Jaysekera added.

With many blaming former Sri Lanka great Arjuna Ranatunga for the loss and wantin him to step down from his position as Sri Lanka Cricket chief, Jayasekera said that the decision to change the elected body is not in his hands.

"We can’t change an elected body, that can be done only at the next election," Jayasekera said.

"When there were interim committees which ran Sri Lanka Cricket for 8 years, no one complained. It was only this government which took action to hold elections (for the SLC)," he concluded.