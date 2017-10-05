close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discipline

In addition to the six-month suspension, 20 percent of his annual retainership fee will be deducted following adverse report from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:46
Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discipline

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday handed a six-match suspension to batsman Danushka Gunathilake for serious disciplinary breach during the recently concluded series against Indian.

In addition to suspension, 20 percent of his annual retainership fee will be deducted following adverse report from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

The SLC said that the quantum of punishment was decided after submission of manager's report.

Gunathilake found himself omitted from the ODI squad that will take on Pakistan next week in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka have also axed Lasith Malinga from the squad while drafting in right-arm legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay.

Squad: Upul Tharanga (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perers, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay. 

TAGS

Sri Lanka cricketSri LankaSLCCricketDanushka Gunathilake

From Zee News

Who is Nupur Nagar: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar&#039;s fiancee
cricket

Who is Nupur Nagar: Here's everything you need to know...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar
cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ghana, Colombia to kick off proceeding in capital
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ghana, Colombia to kick off proceeding...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi captain Ishant Sharma
cricket

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi capta...

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection at Delhi&#039;s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection...

Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener
cricket

Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video