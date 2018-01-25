Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh to reach tri-nation final

Suranga Lakmal took three cheap wickets as Sri Lanka skittled Bangladesh for just 82 before speeding past the target to reach the final of their tri-nation series on Thursday.

Lakmal gave away just 23 runs in his man-of-the-match performance. Danushka Gunathilaka then hit 35 and Upul Tharanga 39 as Sri Lanka made 83 without losing a wicket in just 11.5 of their 50 overs.

The 10-wicket win left Zimbabwe in third place in the tri-series and handed Sri Lanka another match against hosts Bangladesh in Saturday's final.