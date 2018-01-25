Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh to reach tri-nation final

The 10-wicket win left Zimbabwe in third place in the tri-series and handed Sri Lanka another match against hosts Bangladesh in Saturday's final.
Suranga Lakmal took three cheap wickets as Sri Lanka skittled Bangladesh for just 82 before speeding past the target to reach the final of their tri-nation series on Thursday.
Lakmal gave away just 23 runs in his man-of-the-match performance. Danushka Gunathilaka then hit 35 and Upul Tharanga 39 as Sri Lanka made 83 without losing a wicket in just 11.5 of their 50 overs.
The 10-wicket win left Zimbabwe in third place in the tri-series and handed Sri Lanka another match against hosts Bangladesh in Saturday's final.