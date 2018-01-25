हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh to reach tri-nation final

The 10-wicket win left Zimbabwe in third place in the tri-series and handed Sri Lanka another match against hosts Bangladesh in Saturday's final.

AFP| Updated: Jan 25, 2018, 15:18 PM IST
Comments |
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh to reach tri-nation final
Danushka Gunathilaka hit 35 not out to help Sri Lanka cruise. File photo (Reuters)

Suranga Lakmal took three cheap wickets as Sri Lanka skittled Bangladesh for just 82 before speeding past the target to reach the final of their tri-nation series on Thursday.

Lakmal gave away just 23 runs in his man-of-the-match performance. Danushka Gunathilaka then hit 35 and Upul Tharanga 39 as Sri Lanka made 83 without losing a wicket in just 11.5 of their 50 overs.

The 10-wicket win left Zimbabwe in third place in the tri-series and handed Sri Lanka another match against hosts Bangladesh in Saturday's final.

 

Tags:
Sri LankaBangladeshODI tri-seriesZimbabweCricket
Next
Story

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1: 187 as good as 300 on this surface, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Trending