Sri Lanka to have a new ODI skipper

Colombo: Sri Lanka is set to name a new ODI captain next week, replacing current skipper Thisara Perera with either Angelo Mathews or Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Both Mathews and Chandimal have led the ODI side in the past, while Perera had captained Sri Lanka in the recent ODIs against India.

Mathews had stepped down from captaincy across all formats following the loss against Zimbabwe in July last year, while Chandimal, who is currently leading the Test team, had lost his place in the ODI squad last month.

"The chairman of selectors has informed me that they are considering appointing either Angelo Mathews or Dinesh Chandimal to fill the role," SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala said.

The SLC sources said the new head coach, Chandika Hathurusinghe, is focused on the 2019 World Cup and wants a permanent solution to the captaincy problem.

A final decision regarding the captaincy will be taken on January 9 before Sri Lanka leaves for the ODI tri-series in Bangladesh.