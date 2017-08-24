close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sri Lanka to launch inquiry into poor performances of national cricket team

Sri Lanka's sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera has revealed that they are initiating a probe into the woeful state of cricket on the island following a series of recent humiliating defeats.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:45
Sri Lanka to launch inquiry into poor performances of national cricket team

New Delhi: Cricket is a staple diet on the Indian subcontinent and when the national cricket team slips on the international radar in the countries in this region, there is both unhappiness and irritation that brews with it. Sri Lanka have been performing poorly at the international level for some time and that has led to the sports minister of the country to call for some stern action.

Sri Lanka's sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera has revealed that they are initiating a probe into the woeful state of cricket on the island following a series of recent humiliating defeats.

Sri Lanka had to face a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against India in the three-Test series and thus have been drawing flak both from former cricketers and fans.

The defeat against the Virat Kohli-led side came after Sri Lanka lost a home ODI series to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe, and made an early exit from the Champions Trophy.

Jayasekera further informed that the cricket board is inviting former administrators, players, sports experts as well journalists to suggest ideas on how to revive the game in Lanka.

"I am hoping to get all these experts at a single forum and thrash out issues. There is no point in blaming administrators or the players without an in-depth study. The idea is not to apportion blame, but address the deficiencies and rally behind the national team, Sport24 quoted Jayasekera as saying. (With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Sri LankaCricketinquiry

From Zee News

BCCI is &#039;male chauvinist organisation&#039;, says Diana Edulji
cricket

BCCI is 'male chauvinist organisation', says Dian...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United, signs one-year contract
English Premier LeagueFootball

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United, signs one-yea...

Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales among 90 shortlisted foreign players for T20 Global League
cricket

Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales among 90 shortlisted foreign play...

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss Chamara Kapugedera of SL
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss C...

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth enters singles quarter-final
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth enters singles qu...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 24: Details of match, timings and venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 24: Details of match, timin...

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat crash out of World Wrestling Championships
Other Sports

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat crash out of World Wrestling Ch...

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown
Tennis

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown

Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in three-match T20I series against Pakistan
cricket

Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in three-match T20I series...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video