Sri Lanka to launch inquiry into poor performances of national cricket team

New Delhi: Cricket is a staple diet on the Indian subcontinent and when the national cricket team slips on the international radar in the countries in this region, there is both unhappiness and irritation that brews with it. Sri Lanka have been performing poorly at the international level for some time and that has led to the sports minister of the country to call for some stern action.

Sri Lanka's sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera has revealed that they are initiating a probe into the woeful state of cricket on the island following a series of recent humiliating defeats.

Sri Lanka had to face a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against India in the three-Test series and thus have been drawing flak both from former cricketers and fans.

The defeat against the Virat Kohli-led side came after Sri Lanka lost a home ODI series to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe, and made an early exit from the Champions Trophy.

Jayasekera further informed that the cricket board is inviting former administrators, players, sports experts as well journalists to suggest ideas on how to revive the game in Lanka.

"I am hoping to get all these experts at a single forum and thrash out issues. There is no point in blaming administrators or the players without an in-depth study. The idea is not to apportion blame, but address the deficiencies and rally behind the national team, Sport24 quoted Jayasekera as saying. (With ANI inputs)