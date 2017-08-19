Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI: 5 key players to watch out for!

New Delhi: After a humiliating 3-0 Test series defeat that witnessed the Lankan whitewash, hosts Sri Lanka now eye for a redemption under new captain Upul Tharanga in the ODI series that starts tomorrow at Dambulla.

After an abysmal performance in against minnows Zimbabwe where the Lankans suffered a 2-3 defat at home, the Islanders have now looked for a new face to lead their side in the five-match ODI series, with the first being played on Sunday. Angelo Mathews, however, is still in the squad and 'Slinger' Malinga will mark a comeback into the squad.

Apart from mere redemption there is one more reason as to why the hosts would be looking for victories in this series. If they can scalp at least two wins over Virat Kohli-led Team India, they would secure a direct entry in the 2019 cricket World Cup.

The tourists, on the other hand does hold the upper edge, once again in the campaign. They had cleansweeped the Islanders 5-0, back in 2014 and above all the Lankans and more recently, the Men in Blue had reached the Champions Trophy final in June and then had crumbled down a jaded Windies side 3-1 in an ODI series in July.

For the Indians, the ODI series would see a lot of youngsters – Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, all to gear themselves up as India begin their World Cup team core. This would be a fine opportunity for some of the fresh talents to prove their worth donning the blue jersey.

Here are the five key players to watch out for...

Virat Kohli – Exactly nine years ago Virat Kohli had received a 'Surprise call-up' to the Indian squad that was to tour Sri Lanka for the ODI series at Dambulla. And now he has come a full circle to be back to the same venue from where he had started his journey in 2008.

The skipper had notched up a ravishing ton in the second innings of the first Test match, in Galle and ergo will be looking to get a few more too. Earlier during the Windies tour, he had smashed his 28th ODI century, thus surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar to become the batsman with the highest number of centuries while chasing (18).

Not to forget, Virat still dominates the ICC ODI rankings chart, sitting atop comfortably with 873 points.

Shikhar Dhawan – The left-handed batsman has been in an astounding form since the tenth season of Indian Premier League. He was, in fact, at his best during India's campaign at England for ICC Champions Trophy 2017, in June, where he had amassed 338 runs in five matches which included a phenomenal 128-ball 125 against the Lankans. Apart from that, he has two more centuries against Sri Lanka, both smashed during the Test series.

He is aggressive, he is edgy and that is what holds the edge in his favour when he would step down to open with calm and composed Rohit Sharma. It is the southpaw that has the ability to take India off to a blazing start by cracking some boundaries and sixes in the powerplay and thus giving ample time to his partner to settle in.

Lasith Malinga – The Yorker king, as he was once called. His name was enough to send a wave of shiver down the spine of the batsman. But he has lost his touch. At least that is what came through during the IPL season and the Champions Trophy tournament. The series would indeed prove worthwhile for the experienced pacer to prove his that even at this age he can pull off a few stunning deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav – The young Chinaman has indeed been a true revelation for the Indian squad since his Test debut in the series decider in Border Gavaskar series, at Dharamsala. His deceptive googlies had then outfoxed the David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb.

He made his ODI debut during the Windies tour and he proved pretty impressive too. Ahead of the Pallekele Test, skipper Virat Kohli had praised him saying, "A guy like Kuldeep Yadav is willing to bowl in any situation." And he did. Coming in for Ravindra Jadeja, the young spinner finished with career best figures at Kandy.

Angelo Mathews – It isn't one of the best days of career, right now. Or, to say it in his words, "It's one of the lowest points in my career, and a hard one to swallow." A disappointing campaign during the Champions Trophy tournament and then a horrifying 2-3 defeat to Zimbabwe. Even with the bat, he has a rather dismal tally so far, this year. However, the presence of a senior player would indeed impact the side and above all, he also expected to swing in a few deliveries.

Apart from the above players, eyes would obviously be on Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. The Baroda-based cricketer was at his splendid best in the Test series casting a magical 86-ball century. Earlier, in the Champions Trophy final, he had set a carnival of boundaries to raise some hope in the teary eyes of the Indian fans. Pandya also has the ability to take wickets, striking at important situations, thus btonging in a sense of balance to the team.

For Dhoni, it has been a chance with a sort of ultimatum attached to it. He has be at his best in the series or else as MSK Prasad said, " If he is delivering...we will have to look at alternatives."