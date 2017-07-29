close
Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Virat Kohli roars back to form with 17th century - Watch video

Kohli now has 17 Test centuries to his name and his average is also back to 50 now. This was also his 10th century as India captain.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 17:49
Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Virat Kohli roars back to form with 17th century - Watch video
New Delhi: A vastly superior India today outclassed an injury-ravaged and out-of-sorts Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the opening Test to bury the ghosts of a humiliating loss at the same venue, exactly two years ago.

Skipper Virat Kohli might have failed to deliver in the first innings but he quickly made up by smashing a brilliant century in the second innings, 17th of his Test career, to extend India's dominance in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

India dominated the first three days of the Test and on Day 4, the Indian skipper brought about a fine century to increase his team's lead against the hosts. Kohli played a chanceless innings and scored at a fast rate with the Sri Lankan bowlers having little answer on how to stop India's run-machine.

Kohli fell to Nuwan Pradeep for just three on the opening day and would have been disappointed about not cashing in against a lacklustre Sri Lankan bowling attack.

In the second innings, Kohli was not going to repeat his mistake and went about his business in ruthless fashion. As soon as he came into bat, Kohli took the attack to the hosts.

Watch the video here:

Kohli now has 17 Test centuries to his name and his average is also back to 50 now. This was also his 10th century as India captain.​

Virat Kohli Test centuryIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st TestIndia vs Sri Lanka Galle TestVirat Kohli 17th Test century

