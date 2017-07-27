Sri Lanka vs India 2017: County cricket has been a huge help, says Cheteshwar Pujara after century in Galle

New Delhi: After yet another big hundred in Test match cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara has captured the imagination of fans in no time despite not getting a chance to play for India regularly considering that he only plays in the longest format. Pujara hit 153 off 265 balls on Day 1 and 2 in the first Test versus Sri Lanka at Galle. This was Pujara’s 12th century, a fine achievement considering he is only in his 49th match.

After his century, talking to Indian Express, Pujara said, “I played about four County matches which always helps. When I have time in between the matches and I am not part of the IPL, I prefer to play some County matches.”

Pacer Mohammed Shami`s twin strikes in a single over put India in the driver`s seat in the opening cricket Test as Sri Lanka lost five quick wickets to totter at 154/5 at stumps on the second day at the Galle International Stadium here on Thursday.

The home side lost three wickets in quick succession to find themselves trailing by 446 runs in their first innings, with former skipper Angelo Mathews (54) and Dilruwan Perera (6) unbeaten at stumps.

Shami dealt crucial blows to register figures of 2/30 while fellow pacer Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a wicket each. India opener Abhinav Mukund made things worse for the hosts by effecting the run-out of in-form Upul Tharanga. (With wires inputs)