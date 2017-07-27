close
Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Mohammed Shami makes a successful comeback with a neat spell in Galle

Shami has a fine record in Test match cricket if you look at only the Indian context since the seamers are not exactly the most threatening in world cricket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 18:40
New Delhi: Mohammed Shami made a fine comeback into the Indian team as he bagged two wickets in no time on Day 2 of the first Test versus Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday. Shami gave away only 30 runs in his nine overs while opening the bowling for the visitors on what was a cracking pitch to bat on.

Shami has a fine record in Test match cricket if you look at only the Indian context since the seamers are not exactly the most threatening in world cricket. In 22 completed matches, Shami has bagged 76 wickets.

Of course greater challenges lie ahead as India will be going to South Africa later in the year. A fit Shami will be essential for India to perform well.

Sri Lanka were reeling at 154-5 at the end of day two after India posted 600 in their first innings.

Angelo Mathews (54) and Dilruwan Perera (six) were not out at stumps, as the hosts still trailed by 446 runs with five wickets in hand.

India posted a commanding 600 in their first essay, thanks to centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (190) and Cheteshwar Pujara (153).

Paceman Nuwan Pradeep was the most successful Sri Lankan bowler, taking six wickets for 132 runs. (With wires inputs)

India vs Sri LankaGalle TestFirst TestCricket

