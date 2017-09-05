Sri Lanka vs India, one-off T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led Team India is all geared off to get a tick on the last box on the list and thereby finish Sri Lanka tour on a triumphant note when the two sides lock horn for the one-off T20I match at the Premadasa Stadium, on Wednesday.

Heading into the match, the tourists are the obvious favourites having maintained their dominance over the beleaguered Sri Lankan side. Adding to it, the Men in Blue also have a won six out of their 10 matches played against the Islanders in the shortest format of the game.

The home team surely have nothing to lose in the last and final match of the month-long tour. It has been a summer of bitter humiliation for the Lankans. So, all they can hope is to get mend things in the one-off T20I match against India. A couple of changes have indeed been made ahead of the match.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:

Squads:

India: India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjay, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Vikum Sanjaya.

Date:

The one-off T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on September 6, Wednesday.

Time:

The one-off T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7.00 pm IST.

Where:

The one-off T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Sony Ten network which will broadcast the match on its multiple channels.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.