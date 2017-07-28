close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sri Lanka vs India: Opener KL Rahul joins Indian squad at Galle after recovering from fever

Rahul, who last played for the national squad back in the Australia series in March, sidelined himself from the game owing to shoulder injury. After three-month long recovery, the opener was said to return to the Gentlemen's arena with India's Tour of Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 14:26
Sri Lanka vs India: Opener KL Rahul joins Indian squad at Galle after recovering from fever
Screen Grab (Twitter @BCCI)

New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul joined the Indian team at Galle International Stadium, today, after recovering from a fever that kept him out of the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the moment on social media site, assuring his joining. ( SL vs IND: 1st Test, Day 3 – LIVE BLOG )

Rahul, who last played for the national squad back in the Australia series in March, sidelined himself from the game owing to shoulder injury. After three-month long recovery, the opener was said to return to the Gentlemen's arena with India's Tour of Sri Lanka.

Despite playing the practice game where he had notched up a fifty, Rahul was once again sidelined from the first Test due to viral fever. It thus left a huge question in the mind of skipper Virat Kohli as to who would turn out to be the first-choice opener. Virat, however, went with Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan with the latter displaying phenomenal innings there at Galle on Day 1.

It was only on early Friday morning that BCCI took to their official Twitter page to tweet, "Back on the field to a warm welcome. @klrahul11 all smiles after joining the team this morning #TeamIndia #SlvIND."

 

India are currently on a month-long tour at Sri Lanaka – three Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20. In the first Test, after put forth a massive total of 600, pacers and Jadeja combined to wrap up Sri Lankan hope to mere 291. Hosts are still 309 runs behind.  

TAGS

KL RahulSL vs INDSri Lanka vs IndiaShikhar DhawanAbhinav Mukundcricket news

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India will prove dark horse in the tournament, feels Vijay Goel
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India will prove dark horse in th...

Shoaib Akhtar reveals the name of the batsman he wanted to hit badly during his playing days
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar reveals the name of the batsman he wanted to...

WATCH: Abhinav Mukund plucks a spectacular to dismiss Niroshan Dickwella in SL vs IND, Day 2
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Abhinav Mukund plucks a spectacular to dismiss Niros...

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 2: LIVE...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue details for action on Friday
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing,...

David Warner hits back in bitter Australia pay row
cricket

David Warner hits back in bitter Australia pay row

cricket

Sri Lankan cricket board turn down PCB's invitation to...

WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes one-handed blinder to dismiss England skipper Joe Root
cricket

WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes one-handed blinder to dismiss...

Gary Sobers turns 81: Here are some unique facts about the man who is arguably the greatest cricketer ever
cricket

Gary Sobers turns 81: Here are some unique facts about the...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video