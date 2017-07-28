Sri Lanka vs India: Opener KL Rahul joins Indian squad at Galle after recovering from fever

New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul joined the Indian team at Galle International Stadium, today, after recovering from a fever that kept him out of the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the moment on social media site, assuring his joining. ( SL vs IND: 1st Test, Day 3 – LIVE BLOG )

Rahul, who last played for the national squad back in the Australia series in March, sidelined himself from the game owing to shoulder injury. After three-month long recovery, the opener was said to return to the Gentlemen's arena with India's Tour of Sri Lanka.

Despite playing the practice game where he had notched up a fifty, Rahul was once again sidelined from the first Test due to viral fever. It thus left a huge question in the mind of skipper Virat Kohli as to who would turn out to be the first-choice opener. Virat, however, went with Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan with the latter displaying phenomenal innings there at Galle on Day 1.

It was only on early Friday morning that BCCI took to their official Twitter page to tweet, "Back on the field to a warm welcome. @klrahul11 all smiles after joining the team this morning #TeamIndia #SlvIND."

Back on the field to a warm welcome. @klrahul11 all smiles after joining the team this morning #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/f139aMjeHi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2017

India are currently on a month-long tour at Sri Lanaka – three Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20. In the first Test, after put forth a massive total of 600, pacers and Jadeja combined to wrap up Sri Lankan hope to mere 291. Hosts are still 309 runs behind.