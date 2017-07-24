Sri Lanka vs India: Ravi Shastri can have positive influence in the dressing room, says Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi: Veteran Indian offie Ravichandran Ashwin came forth to reveal in a recent interview about the kind of positive energy that the newly appointed head coach of India, Ravi Shastri, brings to the dressing room.

It was almost a week back that Ravi Shastri was announced as the new head coach of Team India, replacing Anil Kumble. A few days later the entire support staff list was also announced by BCCI. Team India's tour of Sri Lanka would thus be his first ever assignment after taking up the job.

"We are all past that moment. The decision has been made and the decision is definitely something on which I can’t comment on," started off Ashwin.

Praising the former Team Director of India, Ashwin added, "Ravi bhai has been a fabulous person in the dressing room. Last time, he was here in Galle and we lost the Test and he really picked all of us from that low point in our careers and he is someone who can have a positive influence in the dressing room. We are looking forward to working together."

The first Test at Galle will also mark the off-spinner's 50th Test match of his career and Ashwin seemed delighted in having come back to the point from where had made a comeback.

"Coming to the place where I did really well last time in 2015 is like a dream come true because I was making a comeback in the Test side at that point and I got a ten-for. It brings back a lot of memories coming back to the same venue. 50th Test is definitely something that’s come about. I am not able to go back and re-trace it but very grateful for reaching here and every Test match is a blessing for me," Ashwin said.

India is slated to play their first Test match at Galle, starting July 26.