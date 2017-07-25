close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sri Lanka vs India: Virat Kohli-led Team India pose in whites ahead of first Test - See pic

India's tour of Sri Lanka is Ravi Shastri's first assignment as the head coach after the former India all-rounder succeeded Anil Kumble.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 17:43
Sri Lanka vs India: Virat Kohli-led Team India pose in whites ahead of first Test - See pic
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India seems to be all geared up for the long overseas season. After a successful home season, the Virat Kohli-led team continued their brilliant run of form during the ICC Champions Trophy in England and the limited-overs series against the West Indies.

Now, the Men in Blue are all set for a series in Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, that starts July 26 in Galle.

Ahead of the first match, the top-ranked team revealed their new Test kits.

The BCCI shared pictures on their Twitter handle where Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav could be seen donning India's whites.

India's tour of Sri Lanka is Ravi Shastri's first assignment as the head coach after the former India all-rounder succeeded Anil Kumble.

After missing the Test series against England and Australia at home, Shikhar Dhawan was named in India's 15-man squad for Sri Lanka tour. The left-handed batsman had a stellar show with the bat during the Champions Trophy. 31-year old will look to get some runs under his belt and cement his place in the Test team.

Despite his success in the limited-overs, Rohit Sharma is yet to make an impact in the longest format. In 21 Tests, the right-handed batsman has just managed to score 1184 runs. Making a comeback into the squad, Rohit will be hoping to replicate his ODI performances in the Whites.

TAGS

Rohit SharmaCheteshwar PujaraShikhar DhawanHardik PandyaIndia vs Sri Lanka first TestIndia vs Sri LankaVirat KohliUmesh Yadav

From Zee News

ICC ODI Women&#039;s Rankings: Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur take giant leaps; Mithali Raj sits pretty at No 2
cricket

ICC ODI Women's Rankings: Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet...

Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s mother explains why her daughter wears jersey no 84
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur's mother explains why her daughter we...

Virat Kohli rules out possibilities of playing Rohit Sharma as opener, says team has specialist openers
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli rules out possibilities of playing Rohit Sharma...

World Swimming Championships: Adam Peaty sets 50m breaststroke world record, ready to go faster
Other Sports

World Swimming Championships: Adam Peaty sets 50m breaststr...

Sri Lanka vs India: Hardik Pandya has a great chance of playing, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India: Hardik Pandya has a great chance of pla...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Shikhar Dhawan sweat it out in nets ahead of Galle opener
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Shikhar Dhawan sweat i...

BCCI goes against Mithali Raj&#039;s &#039;this is right time to bring IPL&#039;; calls it a distant dream
cricket

BCCI goes against Mithali Raj's 'this is right ti...

Tennis

India gets WTA event after 5 years, 'Mumbai Open'...

After Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma offered DSP&#039;s post by HP Government
cricket

After Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma offered DSP's pos...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video