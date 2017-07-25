Sri Lanka vs India: Virat Kohli-led Team India pose in whites ahead of first Test - See pic

New Delhi: Team India seems to be all geared up for the long overseas season. After a successful home season, the Virat Kohli-led team continued their brilliant run of form during the ICC Champions Trophy in England and the limited-overs series against the West Indies.

Now, the Men in Blue are all set for a series in Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, that starts July 26 in Galle.

Ahead of the first match, the top-ranked team revealed their new Test kits.

The BCCI shared pictures on their Twitter handle where Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav could be seen donning India's whites.

India's tour of Sri Lanka is Ravi Shastri's first assignment as the head coach after the former India all-rounder succeeded Anil Kumble.

After missing the Test series against England and Australia at home, Shikhar Dhawan was named in India's 15-man squad for Sri Lanka tour. The left-handed batsman had a stellar show with the bat during the Champions Trophy. 31-year old will look to get some runs under his belt and cement his place in the Test team.

Despite his success in the limited-overs, Rohit Sharma is yet to make an impact in the longest format. In 21 Tests, the right-handed batsman has just managed to score 1184 runs. Making a comeback into the squad, Rohit will be hoping to replicate his ODI performances in the Whites.