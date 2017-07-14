close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, starting on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 09:11
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: Sri Lanka are taking on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match which will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in the Lankan capital of Colombo.

This will be an opportunity for hosts Lanka to revive their fortunes considering that they had a difficult time in the lead up to the match, losing the five-match ODI series 3-2 to Zimbabwe.

But expect Lanka to hit back hard in an attempt to restore some pride. Of course the big focus will be on the new captain for Lanka as it will be the first assignment for Dinesh Chandimal who takes charge from Angelo Mathews.

Date:

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test kicks off on July 14, 2017 (Friday). It will be the first day of the Test match.

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 10 am IST.

Where:

The one-off Test is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Ten Sports – Sony ESPN network. Eventually the match will be broadcast on the Ten Sports channel.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.

TAGS

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabweone-off TestLive streamingLive telecast

From Zee News

Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles quarters
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna crashes out in mixed doubles...

Graeme Pollock fears for South Africa&#039;s future in cricket
cricket

Graeme Pollock fears for South Africa's future in cric...

Sports schedule for today - July 14, 2017: Wimbledon men&#039;s semi-finals, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st Test, SA vs England 2nd Test
Other Sports

Sports schedule for today - July 14, 2017: Wimbledon men...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer finds himself in land of giants
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer finds himself in land of gian...

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Swiss maestro hot favourite in Wimbledon 2017 men&#039;s semi-finals
Tennis

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Swiss maestro hot favourite...

Bernard Tomic, Nick Kyrgios&#039; lack of discipline has tarnished image of Australian tennis: Ken Rosewall
Tennis

Bernard Tomic, Nick Kyrgios' lack of discipline has ta...

Football

Barcelona agree to sign Benfica full back Nelson Semedo

Tour de France: Chris Froome&#039;s failure on final slope sets stage for thrilling finale
Other Sports

Tour de France: Chris Froome's failure on final slope...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: No-ball king Morne Morkel refuses to alter run-up
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: No-ball king Morne Morke...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video