Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: Sri Lanka are taking on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match which will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in the Lankan capital of Colombo.

This will be an opportunity for hosts Lanka to revive their fortunes considering that they had a difficult time in the lead up to the match, losing the five-match ODI series 3-2 to Zimbabwe.

But expect Lanka to hit back hard in an attempt to restore some pride. Of course the big focus will be on the new captain for Lanka as it will be the first assignment for Dinesh Chandimal who takes charge from Angelo Mathews.

Date:

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test kicks off on July 14, 2017 (Friday). It will be the first day of the Test match.

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 10 am IST.

Where:

The one-off Test is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Ten Sports – Sony ESPN network. Eventually the match will be broadcast on the Ten Sports channel.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.