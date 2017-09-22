close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sri Lankan cricketers demand immediate inquiry into match-fixing accusations

Earlier, legendary Arjuna Ranatunga, who led Lanka to the 1996 World Cup triumph, claimed that the final of 2011 edition between India and Lanka was fixed.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 22:49
Sri Lankan cricketers demand immediate inquiry into match-fixing accusations
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricket continued to mire in controversy with players demanding immediate inquiry into match-fixing accusations by a member of the 1996 World Cup winning team.

On Friday, reports emerged that Lankan players have submitted a petition to the Lankan cricket board expressing their concern. Former player Pramodaya Wickremesinghe had claimed thay certain players had fixed games for money.

"The cricketers in a petition signed by all including both captain Dines Chandimal and Upul Tharanga to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have drawn attention to what they say was shockingly disparaging and hurtful statements by Wickremesinghe to a private television channel that tend to give the general public a suspicious impression about them," a SLC release said.

Earlier, legendary Arjuna Ranatunga, who led Lanka to the 1996 World Cup triumph, claimed that the final of 2011 edition between India and Lanka was fixed.

Sri Lanka cricket is currently going through a bad phase. They recently suffered a tour whitewash against India, with the visitors winning all nine matches across all formats. It was just after suffering defeats to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

In a bid to reclaim lost glory, SLC has promised a slew of changes, and it started by appointing a new selection committee.

TAGS

Sri Lanka cricket. Cricket match fixingPramodaya WickremesingheArjuna Ranatungacricket news

From Zee News

Watch: When Chris Gayle hit Brett Lee for monster sixes in World Cup
cricket

Watch: When Chris Gayle hit Brett Lee for monster sixes in...

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Indore for third ODI– See Pics!
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Indore for th...

Injured Neymar to miss first PSG game: Reports
Football

Injured Neymar to miss first PSG game: Reports

From Jalal-ud-Din to Kuldeep Yadav: List of all 43 hat-tricks in ODI cricket
cricket

From Jalal-ud-Din to Kuldeep Yadav: List of all 43 hat-tric...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wrist spinners in focus as curator promises batting paradise in Indore
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wrist spinners in focus as curator pro...

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar shortlisted for FIFA best player award
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar shortlisted for FIF...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national anthem
cricket

Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national ant...

Aussie cricketers barely survive scorching Kolkata heat, use GPS trackers to monitor fitness
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Aussie cricketers barely survive scorching Kolkata heat, us...

Watch: How Chetan Sharma became first ever Indian to take ODI hat-trick
cricket

Watch: How Chetan Sharma became first ever Indian to take O...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video