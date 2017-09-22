Sri Lankan cricketers demand immediate inquiry into match-fixing accusations

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricket continued to mire in controversy with players demanding immediate inquiry into match-fixing accusations by a member of the 1996 World Cup winning team.

On Friday, reports emerged that Lankan players have submitted a petition to the Lankan cricket board expressing their concern. Former player Pramodaya Wickremesinghe had claimed thay certain players had fixed games for money.

"The cricketers in a petition signed by all including both captain Dines Chandimal and Upul Tharanga to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have drawn attention to what they say was shockingly disparaging and hurtful statements by Wickremesinghe to a private television channel that tend to give the general public a suspicious impression about them," a SLC release said.

Earlier, legendary Arjuna Ranatunga, who led Lanka to the 1996 World Cup triumph, claimed that the final of 2011 edition between India and Lanka was fixed.

Sri Lanka cricket is currently going through a bad phase. They recently suffered a tour whitewash against India, with the visitors winning all nine matches across all formats. It was just after suffering defeats to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

In a bid to reclaim lost glory, SLC has promised a slew of changes, and it started by appointing a new selection committee.