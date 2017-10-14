Sri Lankan cricketers refuse to tour Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistan's bid to declare itself as a safe place for hosting international cricket received a huge blow on Saturday with Sri Lankan cricketers saying they do not wish to Lahore later this month.

International cricket was pulled out of Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team became a target of terrorist attack in 2009 in Lahore, just outside the Gadaffi Stadium.

According to reports, forty contracted players of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have handed a letter to the board indicating that they do not wish to travel to Lahore.

"SLC will have a quick chat to the players very soon. We don't intend to disturb them in middle of a series, but we are left with no option but to address the issue. The ICC also will meet the players on Saturday to brief them about the situation in Lahore," Cricbuzz quoted a SLC source in the report.

Last month, Pakistan hosted a World XI team, which also included Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, in a three-match T20I series, called the Independence Cup.

"We are looking at all possibilities. Pakistan has been one our closest allies and we don't want to let them down," the source added.

The success of the tournament gave a cash-strapped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also the International Cricket Council (ICC) hope that international teams can finally come and play in Pakistan.

And Sri Lankan cricket team was to be the first to visit Pakistan, with the last of the three T20Is scheduled for October 29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Currently, Pakistan are hosting Lanka in the United Arab Emirates.