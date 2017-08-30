Sri Lankan fan disrupts practice session to take selfie with MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's popularity and fan base is incredible, not just in India but all over the world. An example of the same was produced ahead of the 4th ODI between India and Sri Lanka when a Lankan fan disrupted the visitors' practice session to take selfie with Dhoni. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

When the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who will be playing his 300th ODI on Thursday, entered the nets after a passing shower delayed India's practice session by half-an-hour, a tricky situation was waiting for him.

As per a report in TOI, a Sri Lankan fan was present as an unwelcomed guest, much to the surprise of the security personnel. The fan first walked up to Rohit Sharma, who was waiting for his turn to bat, but that was a case of mistaken identity as the fan thouth him to be Dhoni. When Rohit politely pointed out in the direction where Dhoni was actually standing, the man smartly walked up to the former Indian skipper who was about to start facing the next delivery.

After the selfie was taken, Dhoni politely asked the fan to leave. Soon the India support staff gathered to escort the man out of the practice area, leaving the players amused.

It was later understood that the man was linfact an R Premadasa Stadium staff and hence getting access to the ground wasn't a difficult job for him.