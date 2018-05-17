हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal cleared for West Indies tour

Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal have been declared fit for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Thursday.

Sri Lanka&#039;s Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal cleared for West Indies tour
PTI

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal have been declared fit for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Thursday.

The 30-year-old all-rounder and Lakmal were doubtful after a spate of injuries. They were, however, included in a 17-man squad for the tournament which begins on May 30 with a three-day warm-up match.

"A fitness test was carried out this week and the duo has been given the clearance to go ahead with the tour," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka will miss opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament.

Tags:
Sri LankaAngelo Mathewssuranga LakmalCricketWest Indies
Next
Story

Harbhajan Singh asks India to shed pink-ball Test apprehensions

Must Watch