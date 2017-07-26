Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne out of test series with fractured thumb

close
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 20:44
Sri Lanka&#039;s Asela Gunaratne out of test series with fractured thumb

Sri Lankan middle-order batsman Asela Gunaratne has been ruled out of their three-test series against India after suffering a "pretty serious" fractured thumb on the opening day of the first match.

The all-rounder was rushed from Galle to Colombo to see a specialist after suffering the injury playing at second slip, attempting to catch out Shikhar Dhawan. 

"He will miss a minimum of four weeks, but I think it will be more. We will know in the next 48 hours what the exact time frame is," said team manager Asanka Gurusinha at the close of play. 

"Just below his thumb there are about three pieces of bone. It is pretty serious.

"As soon as we saw the X-ray, we realised it was serious, so we sent him to Colombo. We got a call... to say that the surgeons have seen him and they are operating on him tonight (Wednesday)."

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, India ended the day on 399 for 3, with Dhawan smashing a career-best 190 and Cheteshwar Pujara reaching 144 not out at the close. 

The second match of the three-Test series starts in Colombo on August 3, with the final scheduled for Pallekele, beginning on August 12.

