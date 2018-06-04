हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva joins West Indies tour after funeral

Sri Lanka allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva rejoined the national team touring the West Indies after attending his father's funeral, officials said Monday.

AFP

Colombo: Sri Lanka allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva rejoined the national team touring the West Indies after attending his father's funeral, officials said Monday.

Ranjan de Silva, a local politician, was gunned down in a Colombo suburb 10 days ago on the eve of the team's departure.

"National player Dhananjaya De Silva left the country on June 3 evening to join the team in West Indies," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The three-Test tour starts on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Sri Lanka are also missing opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier last month.

