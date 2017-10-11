Star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh named Laureus Ambassador

New Delhi: India's star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was appointed Laureus Ambassador at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, joining a host of Indian cricket legends in the Laureus family, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Kapil Dev.

"It’s an honour for me to join the Laureus family here in India and to find out first-hand the great work being done to help young people overcome challenges in their lives. I’m a firm believer in the power of sport and its incredible ability to change lives, it changed mine and I’m looking forward to helping Laureus in their goal to improve many more in the future,” Yuvraj said.

Dravid, a Laureus Academy member, welcomed the announcement

"I'm delighted to welcome Yuvraj to the team. Knowing him as both a cricketer and person, I understand how passionately he believes in the power of sport and how determined he is to give back to those in need. I’m looking forward to working with Yuvraj once again, this time using sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage,” the former India captain said.

Yuvraj, known for his clean hitting, has served Indian cricket for over a decade and played key roles in India's two World Cup wins at the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Famously, in a match against England at the 2007 World Twenty20, Yuvraj hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

Yuvraj also overcame adversity off the field of play. In 2011, he was faced with his greatest ever challenge when he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung. After undergoing chemotherapy treatment for his illness, Yuvraj made his international comeback in September 2012.

(With inputs from Laureus press release)