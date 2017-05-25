Stay Away! Irate fans warn Kamaal R Khan of dire consequences after his 'can't jhelo' review of Tendulkar biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

New Delhi: Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has incurred the wrath of cricket fans after labeling "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" a real documentary instead of a biopic.

Known for making derogatory and defamatory remarks against popular figures, the actor took to Twitter to share his 'review' of the yet-to-be released film, and wrote that "So #SachinABillionDreams is made by all old available videos of Sachin, means it's a real documentary of him. Sorry I can't Jhelo it at all."

So #SachinABillionDreams is made by all old available videos of Sachin, means it's a real documentary of him. Sorry I can't Jhelo it at all. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 23, 2017

In his derogating 'review', the 42-year-old also said that he will not bear to sit through the length of the movie.

His tweet managed to infuriate billions of fans who are waiting to watch the movie based on the live of Tendulkar, who is revered as the God of Cricket.

Here are some of the reactions (reader discretion is requested).

@kamaalrkhan KRK baaki Sab Thik. Ispe kuch mat boliyo — P. Chintamani (@cspuntambekar) May 23, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Why humlog BHI toh aapko Twitter per jhel rahe hai — Sneha mundhra (@sneha_mundhra) May 23, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Bhai ye movie class audience ke liye hai tere jaise ke liye nahi....Stay away... — Raj Sharma (@UnknownGuy91) May 23, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Sidhe bolo na, paise nahi diye filmwalo ne aapko. — Anshul Paliwal (@DragonAnshul) May 23, 2017

@kamaalrkhan You should keep yourself away from things which you don't understand. — Kailash Samantaray (@KailashSam1) May 24, 2017

@kamaalrkhan U don't deserve to talk anything about the film of GOD OF CRICKET...and about a great being human.... — Basab Mazumdar (@basabmazumdarr) May 25, 2017

Meanwhile, a special screening was held for the Indian cricket team and in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led team, along with the support staff, watched the film before their departure to England for the ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1.

Earlier this month, a special screening of the movie was held for the Indian armed forces.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people and smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

The movie will be released worldwide on May 26.